NDSU Fandom on Full Display at the Spring Football Game

Fans are excited to see their team play during the intrasquad scrimmage

FARGO, N.D. — Bison football is back in action at the Fargodome for their first Spring Game.

The Fargodome was covered in green and gold as Bison fans poured in for the 2017 Spring Game. After a long winter without football, fans say it’s great to see their boys back on the field.

“I’m just excited to see how the defense is doing. I went to high school with the starting DB Greg Menard, so I’m just looking to see where he’s at,” said Ben Ziemer.

“I love coming to the spring game. I do appreciate everybody that comes out, everybody that’s here. We made a little lap,” said Brian Schaetz, former Bison player and super super fan. “There’s a lot of people here, it’s a great atmosphere.”

“We were lost on the weekends, and we get to only see each other during games because we live in South Dakota and they live in North Dakota,” said Stacy Tuszka, Bison mom.

For others, it was bittersweet.

“Well our son, this is his last spring game, so it’s a little sad,” said Jim Ziemer, Bison dad.

“I’m a little sad, it being the last spring game for us but looking forward to a great season and last year of eligibility and we’re going to be in Frisco this year,” said Kristie Ziemer, Bison mom.

The joys of tailgating made a comeback with warmer than average weather, drinks and familiar games.

“I do appreciate the brats, the hamburgers, everybody getting together, seeing everybody again it really fills a void that you’re missing between seasons,” said Schaetz.

“I think it’s definitely being with my team, hanging out with some friends,” said Jamon Howard, Fargo South Bruins football player.

“It’s a great, beautiful day for it, and a lot of people are out here supporting the team and wishing them good luck for their season,” said Ziemer.

After speaking with fans, they say the Bison are not only talented when it comes to football, but they’re also role models for the community.

“The Bison are a big part of Fargo and we play football, so we kind of look up to these guys so it feels good to be back,” said Howard.

The Green and Gold Spring Game is just a preview of what we can expect all season long.

The first Bison game of the season kicks off September 2nd against Mississippi Valley State at the Fargodome.