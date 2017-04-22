Offense Edges out Defense in NDSU Spring Game

Ty Brooks leads Gold team with 104 yards rushing

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — Ty Brooks rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns to lead North Dakota State’s offense to a 33-31 victory in the annual Green and Gold Spring Game on Saturday, April 22, before a crowd of nearly 3,700 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

The game was a modified scrimmage with only four series of live contact between the No. 2 and No. 3 units. The No. 1 offense and defense played “thud” action with no tackling to the ground.

A modified scoring system awarded the offense bonus points for 10-yard plays (1 point each). The defense earned its points on stopped drives (3), sacks (2), tackles for loss (1), fourth down stops (3) and one interception (3).

Brooks had eight carries including a 3-yard TD on the game’s opening drive that helped lift the Gold to an early 9-0 lead. The Green stopped a drive and got a three-and-out to pull within 9-7.

Demaris Purifoy carried 11 times for 81 yards and converted a third-and-1 situation with a 27-yard TD run that put the Gold ahead 18-7.

The defense got sacks from Jabril Cox, Cole Karcz and Greg Menard before halftime to narrow the score to 18-16. The Green scored second-half points on an interception by strong safety James Hendricks and a sack by Matt Biegler.

An illegal formation penalty negated a Gold touchdown catch by wide receiver Sean Engel over the top of a defender, and the Green pulled within 32-28 with the stopped drive.

The Gold threatened to put the game away in a goal-to-go situation, but Felix Dixon’s pass breakup in the end zone on the fourth down provided the final margin of 33-31.

Safety Robbie Grimsley was credited with a team-high five tackles. Tre Dempsey and Darren Kelley each had pass breakups.