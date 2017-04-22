ShredFest Helps Hundreds Protect their Identity

A free shredding event was held for the community to get rid of personal information on any documents

FARGO, N.D. — AARP officials say someone’s identity is stolen every two seconds. They want to make sure it doesn’t happen to you.

AARP and the North Dakota Bankers Association offered free shredding for people in the Valley.

Iron Mountain set up a truck in a West Acres Mall parking lot to shred documents onsite.

People brought personal documents and CDs which staff members say could potentially leak sensitive information to identity thieves.

They say shredding your documents is an easy way to ensure your safety.

“This is one simple step that people can take to take documents that have social security numbers, bank account numbers, credit card numbers, sensitive information and they can bring it here and have it shredded on site today,” said Lyle Halvorson, communications director with AARP.

Additional personal identity information can range from anything such as health insurance information, electronic signatures or even marriage certificates.