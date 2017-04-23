Bison Baseball Falls in Series Finale with Omaha

NDSU drops to 19-20 overall, 10-8 in the Summit League.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University baseball team fell to the Omaha Mavericks, 6-3, in the series finale of a three-game Summit League series Sunday, April 23, at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the loss, the Bison drop to 19-20 on the season and 10-8 in Summit League play while the Mavs improve to 10-29 overall and 7-11 in league action. Freshman infielder Bennett Hostetler tallied a hit and drove in a run to lead NDSU at the plate. The Bison were held to just four hits in the contest, while the Mavs compiled 12.

NDSU reliever Chris Choles (3-2) took the loss on the mound for NDSU after giving up three earned runs on five hits with one strikeout and two walks in 2 1/3 innings. Infielders Sam Palensky, Cole Thibodeau, Ryan Cate and Jack Kalina, and outfielder Marcus Ethen each had two hits to lead the Mavs in the batter’s box.

Omaha reliever Payton Kinney (2-1) earned the win after pitching five scoreless innings in relief with five strikeouts and no walks.

North Dakota State is scheduled to host Mayville State in a non-league contest on Tuesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.