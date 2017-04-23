Brooks Shines in NDSU Spring Game

Ty Brooks: 104 yards rushing, 2 Touchdowns in Spring Game.
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — The Bison football team is pretty set at running back with Lance Dunn and Bruce Anderson returning for the upcoming season, but Ty Brooks made a case to find some playing time with his performance in Saturday’s spring game.

Brooks rushed for 104 yards and scored twice for the offense in the offenses 33-31 win over the defense.

“Yeah, I didn’t have the perfect day that I wanted to have for myself,” Brooks said. “I feel like the backs as a whole and offense as a whole had a great day, and that is all that really matters. ”

North Dakota State opens up its regular season on September 2nd at home against Mississippi Valley State.

