Fire Destroys House in Miltona

House in Miltona, Minnesota goes up in flames, killing two dogs

A house in Douglas County is a total loss after a fire breaks out.

The homeowner called the sheriff’s office shortly after noon saying his home in Miltona was on fire.

The Miltona and Parkers Prairie Fire Departments worked to put the fire out.

The homeowner says he was using a wood stove.

Everyone in the house at the time was able to get out. The two dogs inside were unable to make it out.