Former Teacher To Be Sentenced Monday For Sexual Assault

Pleaded Guilty After Sexual Relationship With A Student
TJ Nelson

James Whalen

The former Grand Forks Central High School teacher who pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student, will be sentenced on Monday.

James Whalen pleaded guilty in January to sexual assault and two counts of corruption of a minor.

A criminal sexual conduct charge against him in Polk County was dropped.

The 42-year-old Whalen’s plea deal calls for a five year prison term with two years suspended and he must register as a sex offender.

Whalen was a teacher at Central High when he was charged with having sex with a student in rooms at the school, in his home and in his vehicle in 2015 and 2016.

