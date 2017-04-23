North Dakota Native, Member of Texas Dive Team, Died In The Line of Duty

Fort Hood Army Base, Texas

A native North Dakotan is returning home to be buried after dying during a dive team emergency call on the Fort Hood Army Base in Texas.

Lori Pohanka-Kalama of the Morgan’s Point Texas Fire & Police dive team became entrapped on a dive recovery mission on April 15 and died in the line of duty.

She was born in Grafton and grew up in Linton where a memorial service is scheduled Tuesday.

Her body was flown home Sunday and during a 6-hour layover in Minneapolis, about two dozen firefighters and police officers volunteered for honor guard duties.