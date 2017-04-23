North Dakota Native, Member of Texas Dive Team, Died In The Line of Duty

Fort Hood Army Base, Texas
TJ Nelson

Lori Pohanka-Kalama

A native North Dakotan is returning home to be buried after dying during a dive team emergency call on the Fort Hood Army Base in Texas.

Lori Pohanka-Kalama of the Morgan’s Point Texas Fire & Police dive team became entrapped on a dive recovery mission on April 15 and died in the line of duty.

She was born in Grafton and grew up in Linton where a memorial service is scheduled Tuesday.

Her body was flown home Sunday and during a 6-hour layover in Minneapolis, about two dozen firefighters and police officers volunteered for honor guard duties.

Related Post

911 Dispatcher Answers Daughter’s Call for H...
Rise in Temperatures Leading to Rise in River Leve...
Grafton Preparing for Flood Emergency
Authorities Warn Drivers of Potential Flooded Road...

You Might Like

Fire Destroys House in Miltona

A house in Douglas County is a total loss after a fire breaks out. The homeowner called the sheriff's office shortly after noon saying his home in Miltona was on fire. The Miltona and Parkers Prairie Fire Departments worked to… continue reading ›