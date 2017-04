Semi Crashes On Snow Covered Interstate 29

It Happened Near Hillsboro, North Dakota

A snow covered I-29 near Hillsboro could have contributed to a semi rollover.

The crash happened just before 8:30 this morning about two miles north of Hillsboro.

The highway patrol says it was snowing at the time.

The 64-year-old semi driver from Moorhead, Mahmood Naderipour, entered the median and rolled onto the driver’s side.

He was taken to Altru in Grand Forks to be treated for minor injuries.