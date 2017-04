Suspect In Stolen Vehicle Eludes Officers

Chase Involved Maroon Toyota Camry

Police in Grand Forks along with the Highway Patrol spent part of the afternoon trying to stop the driver of a stolen car.

An officer spotted the maroon Toyota Camry around 3:30 Sunday afternoon on Fenton Avenue and the chase began.

They wound through East Grand Forks, downtown Grand Forks and past County Road 5.

The driver was able to avoid tire deflation devices and got away.

If you spot the vehicle, police say you shouldn’t approach it but you should give them a call.