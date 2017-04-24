ASK DANNY: Tips For Lowering Energy Bills

There's a few simple things you can do to really drive your energy bill down.

There’s a few simple things you can do to really drive your energy bill down.

One, regularly change your furnace filter.

If you don’t, it gets dirty and it makes your heating and cooling system work a lot harder to keep you comfortable.

Another thing is why keep the temperature in your home nice and comfortable all the time when you’re not even there?

You don’t have to if you change to a programmable thermostat.

This will allow you to adapt your heating and cooling system to your lifestyle, raising and lowering the temperature in your home while you’re away and then returning it to a comfortable temperature before you get home.

But some of the best money you can spend on your home is to upgrade your attic insulation.

If you don’t have at least 12 inches of insulation in your attic, you have to add some today.