Details Released in Tennessee Teacher’s Alleged Kidnapping Plot of His 15-Year-Old Student

NATIONAL — Court documents say a Tennessee teacher charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old student and driving her to California had planned to take the girl to Mexico.
Authorities credit the caretaker of a remote northern California property for helping police find her Thursday and arrest her alleged abductor, fired teacher Tad Cummins.
She has returned home.
Federal court documents show the 50-year-old Cummins switched vehicle license plates twice, disabled his vehicle’s GPS system, used aliases, altered his appearance, paid only in cash and used back roads during his nearly six weeks on the run.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Grand Forks police are investigating an altercation between a man and woman in the parking lot of Target. The woman told police that the unknown man approached her around 10:45 last night. She says she defended
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- A frequent political candidate and member of the Libertarian party is accused of domestic violence. Roland Riemers, 73, of Grand Forks made his first court appearance this afternoon on one count of simple assault, a
