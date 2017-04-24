Everything is Awesome: Maple Family Dental in Horace Offering Exams for LEGOs

A local dentist is offering dental services in exchange for some toys

HORACE, N.D. — How would you like to get a dental exam and x–ray for only about $20?

You can with some LEGOs.

Maple Family Dental in Horace is teaming up with the organization “Do It Well” to bring children who are hospitalized long term, a new set of LEGOs.

Now until Friday, if you bring in a new LEGO set valued at $20 or more, you’ll get a free exam and X-ray.

Dr. Bultema says these toys meant a lot to him as a child and hopes they will brighten the smiles of local children in need.

“I think it’s always awesome to do something beyond what you’d normally do every day,” he explained. “This is something where we can touch a whole lot of lives and a help a whole lot of other people too.”

You can drop off the LEGOs anytime during business hours, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.