Grand Forks Police Investigate Suspicious Altercation at Target

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks police are investigating an altercation between a man and woman in the parking lot of Target.

The woman told police that the unknown man approached her around 10:45 last night.

She says she defended herself with the use of self-defense spray and the man ran.

Police say his intent is unknown.

He is described as either a white or Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years of age with medium length brown hair, stubble facial hair and scruffy appearance.

The suspect was in a small 2-door passenger car.

Police say it is unknown if this altercation presents a threat to the public at this time.