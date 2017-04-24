NDSU Kicker Impresses in Spring Game

Cam Pedersen Makes every attempted field goal in NDSU Spring Game

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State kicker Cam Pedersen had many memorable moments during his sophomore season, not the least of which was making a game-winning field goal against Iowa as time expired.

Now, Pedersen is getting better, exemplified by his great performance in the Bison spring game in which he didn’t miss a kick.

“I was pleased with the little things,” NDSU coach Chris Klieman said. “I was really pleased with the way Cam Pedersen kicked the ball. I know we’re not coming at him live and stuff like that, but going into his full second year, his leg strength is better. The workouts with [NDSU Strength coach Jim] Kramer have really helped him.”

The longest field goal Pedersen made in the spring game was from 46 yards, six yards shy of his career long.