One Arrested in Rollover Crash on I-29 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that happened earlier this morning at the I-29 & 52nd Avenue South interchange in Fargo.

Two cars collided when they were exiting off of the southbound ramp.

One of the cars went off of the ramp and took out three power boxes before rolling on its top.

The other car came to a stop in the median on 52nd Avenue.

The crash knocked out power to around 80 Cass County Electric customers and to the traffic lights in the area.

Police say no one was seriously hurt.

“One driver that was arrested for DUI he had a small bruise on his face,” said Sgt. Matt Ysteboe with the Fargo Police Department. “The other vehicle that rolled over, the passenger and driver were not injured at all.”

Jeffrey Godfrey, 28, of Fargo, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation.