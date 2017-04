Sarafolean Scores the Am Fam HS Play of the Week

The Fargo North soccer player puts a beautiful shot in the corner of the goal

FARGO, N.D. — Molly Sarafolean is the winner of the American Family Insurance High School Play of the Week.

Fargo North’s girls soccer team forces a turnover, and the pass goes to Sarafolean, who didn’t hesitate to put the ball in the top corner of the goal.

Congratulations to Molly, the winner of the Am Fam HS Play of the Week.