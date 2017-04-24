Unhappy in Your Job or Looking for a Change? Come Join the Minnesota State Patrol!

Recruitment for the Minnesota State Patrol begins next week

MINNESOTA — The Minnesota State Patrol has a need for new troopers who have what it takes to keep the state safe.

Nearly 600 state troopers provide assistance, education and enforcement on a daily basis to provide for safe traffic movement on Minnesota’s roadways.

However, this number frequently falls short due to troopers retiring each and every year.

Now, the State Patrol is looking to fill those spots.

“To replace those is very important to staff the highways as far as being able to serve the people that travel through our state,” said Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Contrary to popular belief, in order to be considered for a position as a state trooper, the requirements are as little as a minimum to no experience necessary.

A Law Enforcement Training Opportunity Program, also known as LETO, is available for anyone who has any two or four year degree.

“For people who are really looking for a change outside of their current occupation, whether they have a degree in something they’ve currently been a part of for years, or they’re just unhappy,” said Grabow.

For those who are up for the challenge, it’s a job where you can expect the unexpected.

“A lot of times, you’re going to find yourself in unique situations no matter how much you train for something,” said Grabow. “There’s going to be new things that come up and the state patrol really helps you prepare for a lot of those unknown things.”

Sgt. Grabow said the opportunities you’ll have while you’re on duty are endless, and they’re not just limited to helping people.

“We’ve had several troopers throughout Minnesota that have helped rescue injured bald eagles alongside the roadway,” said Grabow. “It’s just one of those things on a daily basis where you truly never know what you’re going to come across.”

Grabow said it’s a career that goes way beyond the highway.

“You do have a chance to make a difference in a lot of those ways also besides just the enforcement part of it,” he added.

The patrol will begin taking applications online beginning May 1st.

To take a look, click here.