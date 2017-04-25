Local Union Supporters Remember Those Who Have Died on the Job

Flowers are placed on a wreath honoring the lost workers

FARGO, N.D. — Each year, union supporters remember those who lost their lives while on the job.

The Northern Plains United Labor Council invites community members to gather at the F-M Labor Temple to honor lost workers.

Participants place flowers into a wreath.

Eight flowers represent the eight deaths in North Dakota, one represents the deaths in Minnesota and one represents the deaths that have yet to be reported.

The total number of lives lost while on the job in Minnesota is not released.

“We’re just trying to focus on safety, worker safety, you know workers rights things like that, that make our jobs safer,” explained Terry Jones, who is with the Northern Plains United Labor Council. “When we go to work, at the end of the day, hopefully we can come home.”

The organization is also planning on reaching out to lawmakers to ask that they stand against policies that are dangerous to working people.

Learn more about the organization here.