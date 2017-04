ATV Crash in Beltrami County Sends One Woman to the Hospital

BELTRAMI COUNTY, N.D. — A woman is in Sanford Hospital in Fargo after an ATV crash in Beltrami County.

Officials got a 911 call Saturday night just after 8 about the crash 15 miles northwest of Bemidji.

They found a 64-year-old female had rolled the ATV she was driving.

She was not wearing a helmet.

The woman was airlifted to Sanford.

The woman’s name and condition have not been released.