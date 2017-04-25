Becker County Authorities Investigate Detroit Lakes Shooting

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A rural Detroit Lakes man is in a Fargo hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a man being shot in the leg around 10 o’clock last night at 15356 East Munson Drive.

They found 60-year-old Terry Tyge suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was first taken to Essentia-St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes before being transferred to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.