Broadway Intersections Closed for at Least Two Months

FARGO, N.D. — City workers closed off two Broadway intersections in Fargo for a two month long project.

From 15th Ave to 16th Ave North, construction workers began making improvements to the roadways and installing new pipes.

This is the first stage in a bigger project which will gradually affect the sections of Broadway between 12 Ave and 19th Ave North throughout next few months.

Crews say the project will not have any impact on roads in front of North Fargo High and Washington Elementary until school is out for summer.