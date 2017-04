Grand Forks International Airport to Conduct Active Shooter Drill

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks International Airport will be swarming with law enforcement Wednesday morning.

Grand Forks Police and airport staff will be conducting an active shooter drill.

It’ll be held in the Byron L. Dorgan Passenger Terminal starting at 9 a.m.

The training is for terminal tenants and airport staff to help them know what to do in an active shooter situation.