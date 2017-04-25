Kennedy Elementary Students Learn About Weather with Two Familiar Faces

North Dakota State Climatologist Adnan Akyuz visited with the first graders about our weather patterns

FARGO, N.D. — A tornado was reported “inside” Kennedy Elementary School in Fargo.

He created a tornado in the classroom using an enclosed chamber as part of his demonstration with the help of KVRR’s very own Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec.

Akyuz says it’s always best to have a plan for when these things happen in real life.

“They should read what they should do,” he explained. “They should know prior to when the tornado sirens go on and the reason the helmet is a great idea is that they have it already. Every household should have a helmet.”

Students study weather as part of their elementary science curriculum.