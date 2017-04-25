Looking for a Contractor? Menards Hosting Contractor Event

RED RIVER VALLEY — It’s that time of the year when many homeowners are thinking about remodeling.

Staff at Menards in Fargo say summer is the busiest time of the year for home improvement projects.

To help you prepare, it’s holding an event where you can meet local contractors.

Starting today at both the Fargo and Moorhead locations contractors will be at the store from 5 to 8 p.m.

Experts say it’s best to start thinking about hiring help now because come summer they might be fully booked.

“Maybe you might get over your head on a project and you need a contractor that can help you out with that,” said Steven England, who is the first assistant general manager at Menards. “Today’s free event is a good way for you to meet them and get an idea of if they can help you with completing a project.”

The event will be held in both the cabinet appliance and building material sections of the store.

The contractors available at the event specialize in cabinets, countertops and doors.