Minnesota Couple Accused of Recruiting Teen for Swinger Lifestyle

The charges allege the Germains set up a "sex room'' in the attic of their home's detached garage

Michael Germain (L), Heather Germain, (R)

GOODHUE, Minn. — A southeastern Minnesota couple is accused of sexually assaulting a teen and trying to recruit her for a swinger’s lifestyle.

Michael Germain, 43, and 49-year-old Heather Germain of Goodhue appeared in court Monday.

They face charges including criminal sexual conduct and interfering with the privacy of a minor.

The charges allege the Germains set up a “sex room” in the attic of their home’s detached garage.

In January, a 16-year-old girl told authorities that Michael had raped her at the encouragement of his wife.