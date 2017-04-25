Motorcyclist Arrested After Crashing During High-Speed Chase

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A motorcyclist involved in a high-speed chase crashes his bike in spectacular fashion on I-494 in the Twin Cities.

The action was all caught on MNDOT cameras.

The state patrol was trying to stop the 33-year-old rider for speeding and splitting traffic.

He attempted to cross the median at Flying Cloud Drive and lost control, sending both him and his motorcycle flying across the road.

As he was attempting to get back on his bike, not one but three state patrol cruisers pulled up to make the arrest.

The man faces charges including fleeing.