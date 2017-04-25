Thinking Green: Phantom Power

How much energy do you think your electronics take up every year? Would you believe it's as much as a power plant? How about 26?

Look around your house.

Your television, stereo equipment and computer may be turned off, but they’re still drawing energy from your home.

It’s called “Phantom Power” and it uses about 450 Kilowat hours of electricity in every home each year.

You’re talking about the output of 26 power plants and, when you consider the fact every kilowatt hour produces almost a pound and a half of carbon dioxide, then you can understand why it’s important to reduce that number.

The very simplest thing you can do is unplug anything when it’s not being used or, plug a group of electronics into a surge protector that you can turn off all at one time.

An inconvenience?

Yes, but one we can all live with.