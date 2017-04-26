App Of The Week: JRNL

JRNL Makes Writing A Journal Simple

Personal journaling is a method of saving thoughts for self-reflection and growth.

Using an app to journal allows you to capture those thoughts whenever they happen. JRNL app is simple & unique.

The About Me section records specific insights. Answer question about your family, education, and growing up. You can record things like “share valuable advice your father gave you or where were your parents born.

Make personal entries in JRNL using the mobile app or website. Add photos; format text; and organize entries by dates or tags.

You can even turn your journal into a keepsake book using the publishing tool. JRNL makes keeping a diary easy and convenient by capturing moments when they happen.