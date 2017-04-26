City Crews Withstand a Blast of Wicked Winter Weather

Temperateures close to freezing and modest snowfall amounts made keeping Fargo streets easier than it couild have been

FARGO, N.D. — Snow started falling before dawn and crews were out early to keep the roadways clear, but plows weren’t the only ones swinging back into action.

Snow caught many by surprise, but Fargo city crews were ready for Mother Nature’s wicked weather curveball.

“We have a night crew that’s on staff they’re supposed to be sweeping, but in the overnight area they were out with sand tracks, salt trucks,” said Lee Anderson, Fargo Public Works Director.

The snow had a high water content with temperatures near the freezing mark, and made it easy for the snow to melt on the roadways; however, the sidewalks were a different story.

“We have more issues with our 26 miles of city sidewalks than we do with the roadways,” said Anderson.

Driveways were also a concern, and a few even dug out their shovels from storage for a late–season winter blast.

“Very wet snow, but I hope it’s my last time this year, but it’s been pretty good. I can’t complain, it’s not that heavy,” said Stacy Conrad.

Stacy and her dog even enjoy getting out in the snow.

“I actually don’t mind it. I’m fine with that, said Conrad. “I enjoy being outside, and my dog, too, she enjoys this as well. Although, she’s getting old and doesn’t tolerate the cold very well like all of us.”

May starts on Monday, and many hope that Mother Nature keeps the snowflakes away…

“But we know it won’t last, spring is here,” said Conrad.

At least until next winter.

Anderson says crews will be out all night applying salt to roadways to keep them from refreezing.