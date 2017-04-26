Former Basketball Star Werner to Join NDSU Track & Field

Dexter Werner to focus on throwing javelin.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — Former North Dakota State men’s basketball standout Dexter Werner is not quite finished representing the Bison. He joined the NDSU men’s track & field team this week, and will focus on throwing the javelin for the seven-time defending Summit League outdoor champions.

Werner was the North Dakota Class A state runner-up in the javelin for Bismarck HS as a senior in 2012, when he posted a personal-best throw of 188-3.

In basketball, Werner was a two-time Summit League Sixth Man of the Year for the Bison and was voted second-team All-Summit League as a senior. He finished his career with 943 points and 634 rebounds, including a 22-point outburst against No. 2 seed Gonzaga in the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent NDSU for a little while longer, and anyone who knows me knows that I’m not going to turn down an opportunity to compete,” said Werner. “We have a pretty impressive track & field program here, and I have admired how they go about their business. Hopefully I can contribute to another championship season.”

NDSU has become a powerhouse in the throwing events under associate head coach Justin St. Clair. In 2016, the Bison men and women combined for 25 entries at the NCAA Prelims, and no other school in the country had more than 14. At last year’s Summit League Outdoor Championships, the Bison men scored 117 of a possible 156 team points in the four throwing events, with all other schools combining for the other 39 points.

St. Clair has coached NDSU senior Matti Mortimore to two NCAA All-America honors in the javelin, as well as the British national title last summer. He also coaches NDSU alum Riley Dolezal on the international javelin scene, guiding Dolezal to two appearances at the World Championships for Team USA.

NDSU currently has five throwers – three men and two women – ranked in the NCAA’s top 50 this season in the javelin.