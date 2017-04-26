Miss North Dakota USA Prepares For Miss USA Pageant

Raquel Wellentin Will Represent North Dakota At Next Month's Miss USA Pageant In Las Vegas

Miss North Dakota USA Raquel Wellentin sits down with Adam Ladwig ahead of her trip to Las Vegas for the Miss USA pageant.

She moved to North Dakota from the Phillippines when she was young.

She studies Health and Physical Education and Psychology at NDSU, while also volunteering with the Study Buddies program at the YWCA.

Wellentin talks about her upbringing and what she’ll do to compete for the crown.

The Miss USA pageant will air Sunday, May 14th at 6 p.m. on KVRR.