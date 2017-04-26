Moorhead Hornbacher’s Celebrates Grand Reopening

You can find deals and free samples through out the store in honor of it's grand re-opening

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Nothing makes grocery shopping more enjoyable than free samples.

In honor of the completion of the four month remodeling project at Hornbacher’s on 11th Street South in Moorhead, you can find them throughout the store!

Community members gathered for the grand reopening of the grocery store that’s been in business at this location since 1979.

Shoppers can see new improvements including an expanded produce section, wider aisles and more seafood options.

“It’s so wonderful to see the smile on our customers faces to know that we are continuing to be here for them in the community, and have a great place for them to not only shop but to meet their neighbors and really get together,” said Matthew Leiseth, the President of Hornbachers.

This is the same location where the Leiseth was bagging groceries more than 20 years ago.