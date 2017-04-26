Moorhead Robbery Suspect Arrested

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A Moorhead man has been arrested for a robbery earlier this month at Brady’s Service at 8th St. and 24th Ave. S in Moorhead.

Lt. Tory Jacobson says Dwayne Murray was arrested for a parole violation and charged with the Apr. 15 robbery.

The robber kept one hand in his pocket and suggested that he had a weapon.

He got away with cash.

Jacobson says the release of a surveillance photo and information from an agent with the Dept. of Corrections helped police develop Murray as the suspect.

He was on probation for a previous gas station robbery.