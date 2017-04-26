Officials Give First Update on 32nd Avenue Construction Project

The intersection at 36th Street South is the next to be affected by the work zone

FARGO, N.D. — City and state leaders gave their latest update on the 32nd Avenue South project in Fargo at the Carlson Library.

The snow may have slowed work for the day, but they say the project is still well ahead of schedule.

A warm March and April have allowed crews to get a head start on the work that needs to be done.

As the season progresses, intersections along 32nd Avenue will temporarily close, so crews can improve the roadway.

“We’re going to see some changes in the next week or so regarding 36th Street to the south I believe is the next side street we’re going to address by closing it,” said Kevin Gorder, ND DOT Assistant District Engineer, “so we’re going to try to work with the car dealerships and the folks that use 36th Street.”

Work has already begun from 27th to 44th Streets. The intersections at 39th Street and Sienna Drive have re–opened.