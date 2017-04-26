Senator Hoeven Talks with Air Force Secretary Nominee

Wilson is an Air Force veteran and is the current President of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

WASHINGTON D.C. — North Dakota Senator John Hoeven had a chance to sit down and talk to the nominee for secretary of the U.S. Air Force.

Hoeven says he pressed Heather Wilson for support to modernizing the nuclear mission at Minot, Global Hawk and unmanned aerial system operations in Grand Forks, as well as a future Arctic mission, and the North Dakota Air Guard’s Intelligence Targeting mission.

Wilson is an Air Force veteran and is the current President of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

“I think she brings a very strong resume and will be confirmed as secretary of the Air Force,” said Sen. Hoeven. “This was a very good opportunity to talk to her about the importance of the missions: unmanned aircraft at Grand Forks, the dual nuclear mission at Minot and also the role our air guard plays in the national defense.”

Wilson is also a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Her nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.