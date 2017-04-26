South Dakota Artist Terry Redlin’s Unfinished Work on Display in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. — The Redlin Art Center in Watertown unveiled one of three paintings artist Terry Redlin was working on before he died.

It’s the first time any of Redlin’s unfinished work has ever been showcased.

It was unveiled on Monday, the anniversary of his death.

“This is an opportunity we didn’t know we would have,” said Julie Ranum, the executive director of the Redlin Art Center.

Unfinished treasures from the hands of artist Terry Redlin.

“In his studio, upon his retirement, we found unfinished pieces,” explained Ranum.

Redlin retired from painting in 2007 due to struggles with Alzheimer’s and died just last year on April 24th.

“There were three paintings in particular we knew he was working on as a set,” said Ranum.

The first of the three works of art on display is called “Sunrise”.

“On the very edge of the painting, it said in Terry’s writing, it said ‘paint first’,” explained Ranum. “So we know this is one that he wanted to release, soon.”

At first glance, and to the untrained eye, the piece already looks finished.

“I would agree, but we know just from examining Terry’s other paintings that he was nowhere near finished,” said Ranum.

It is Redlin’s attention to the smallest of details that attracts so many people to his work, including Patricia Whitehead, who traveled all the way from Portland, Oregon.

“I’m just so amazed at everything he puts into it,” said Whitehead.

It was certain detail that caught Patricia’s eye the first time she laid eyes on Redlin’s work.

“The barn was the scene in the first painting that I really, really liked,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion.

Now, a small glimpse into how this master worked.

“We’ve never before shown an unfinished Terry Redlin painting,” said Ranum.

To be able to show and share the process with fans and collectors is quite a special gift.

“This is an opportunity to see Terry’s process,” explained Ranum. “An opportunity to imagine what he may have added next. So it’s truly a special, special gift. One that he left behind for us and one that we are delighted to share.”