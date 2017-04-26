Suspect Arrested in Robbery at Brady’s Service Center in Moorhead

1/5 Brady's Service Center in Moorhead.

2/5 Surveillance photo of robbery suspect at the counter of Brady's Service Center in Moorhead.

3/5 Surveillance photo of robbery suspect leaving Brady's Service Center in Moorhead.

4/5 Brady's Service Center in Moorhead.

5/5 Police arrested Dwayne Murray, who was on a parole violation for a different gas station robbery.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Surveillance photos from the robbery at Brady’s Service Center in Moorhead nearly two weeks ago has helped catch the suspect.

A Minnesota Department of Corrections agent saw the pictures and told police that Dwayne Murray, who was on probation for a previous gas station robbery, fit the description.

Police also found discarded clothing believed to be used during the April 15th robbery at Brady’s along with other evidence.

The suspect demanded money from the clerk and had his hand in his pocket to indicate he had a gun before he fled.

Murray was taken into custody on April 17th for a parole violation and has now been charged with aggravated robbery and simple robbery.