Parents and Kids Get a Lesson on Mobile Device Safety

They looked at devices which help monitor kids when they're out of the house

FARGO, N.D. — Parents and kids in Fargo are learning how to use mobile technology to stay safe.

Several BeMobile stores showed off wearable devices which parents can use to keep track of their kids when out of the house.

Kids also got a few lessons about staying safe on the internet.

Special guests from area EMS, police and fire departments were there to help out.

BeMobile staff recommend parents use the app GizmoHub to monitor their child’s electronics.

“Communicate with your children about the dangers out there because so much of it goes not talked about, unmentioned,” said BeMobile Store Manager Ryan Nelson. “Make sure that you’re having those conversations with the kids and they’ll be very receptive to what’s happening online.”

He said anyone who missed the event can bring their gadget safety questions to BeMobile staff any time they’re open.