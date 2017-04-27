Agassiz Variety Show Creates Positive School Culture

This was the fourth year for the school's variety show

FARGO, ND — Students and staff at Agassiz School in Fargo held their fourth annual variety show.

The show unites all age groups and each of the building’s four schools.

Performers showed off a variety of skills and parts of their culture. Acts included traditional cultural dances, comedy skits and singers.

The variety show is designed to promote interactions among the different schools and build a positive culture.

“Well there’s a lot of different programs housed at Agassiz and this is our chance to build the community within our school and get to know each other more,” said Jennifer Freueh, instructor at Agassiz School. “Have the students get to know other students more and have a really good time.”

About 20 acts performed in the variety show and the entire school was in attendance.