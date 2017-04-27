Apartment Building Aimed to Help Single Moms to Open in Fargo

Jeremiah Program Will Begin Building Apartment Complex June 2017
Jackie Kelly

FARGO, ND — A new apartment building set to be built in Fargo has a mission unlike most in the area.

The Jeremiah Program hosted a luncheon where they announced they would be building an affordable apartment building for single mothers starting this June.

The program’s goal is to create a supportive community, provide affordable housing and provide quality education for both mothers and children.

The executive director of F-M’s Jeremiah Program said this program creates an empowering cycle.

“When they graduate from college, they can support themselves and their young children and live a very successful life and break the generational cycle of poverty,” said Diane Solinger, the Executive Director of the F-M Jeremiah Program.

Solinger said there are over 2,300 single moms in the Red River Valley that are struggling to find affordable housing and childcare.

The Jeremiah Program has been a part of the F-M Community since 2014.

Related Post

UND Fans “Move on to the Future” After...
Local Business Owners Share Key to Success
Analyzing the Home Builders Association’s 20...
Homeward Animal Shelter Celebrates Annual Spay-ghe...

You Might Like