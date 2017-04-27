Apartment Building Aimed to Help Single Moms to Open in Fargo

Jeremiah Program Will Begin Building Apartment Complex June 2017

FARGO, ND — A new apartment building set to be built in Fargo has a mission unlike most in the area.

The Jeremiah Program hosted a luncheon where they announced they would be building an affordable apartment building for single mothers starting this June.

The program’s goal is to create a supportive community, provide affordable housing and provide quality education for both mothers and children.

The executive director of F-M’s Jeremiah Program said this program creates an empowering cycle.

“When they graduate from college, they can support themselves and their young children and live a very successful life and break the generational cycle of poverty,” said Diane Solinger, the Executive Director of the F-M Jeremiah Program.

Solinger said there are over 2,300 single moms in the Red River Valley that are struggling to find affordable housing and childcare.

The Jeremiah Program has been a part of the F-M Community since 2014.