Concordia Football Top-10 in Attendance

Cobbers averaged 4,951 fans at five home games in 2016.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Concordia Athletics)— Make it 10 straight seasons in the Top 10 of NCAA Division III attendance for Concordia.

The Cobbers averaged 4,951 fans for their five home games in 2016 and finished sixth in the nation in attendance per game for the second straight year. The 2016 average of 4,951 fans is the second most in program history.

Overall it is the 10th time in the last 11 years that the Cobbers have finished the season ranked in the top 10 in Division III attendance.

“The Concordia fans have definitely given us a home field advantage over the years,” said head coach Terry Horan. “They are a huge reason why we have finished in the Top 3 of the MIAC for the fifth straight year.”

In addition to another top 10 finish in national attendance, Concordia averaged over 4,300 fans for the eighth straight season. The Cobber are one of only two teams in the MIAC to average at least 4,300 fans in each of the past eight years.

The Cobbers had a total of 24,755 fans for their five home games last fall. The total attendance number was third overall in Division III in 2016.

The largest crowd of the year came for the annual Homecoming game against St. Thomas where Concordia drew 5,680 fans. CC drew over 4,000 fans for every home game in 2016. They also drew over 5,000 fans in a pair of games and more than 4,800 in four of the five home games.

Concordia was a part of another attendance title for the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC). The conference led Division III in both total and average attendance. It is the sixth straight season the conference has been the national leader in attendance and marks the 11th time in the last 12 seasons that the MIAC has been tops in fan support.

In 2016, a total of 156,449 fans attended the 49 football games hosted by the MIAC’s nine football teams. The league average was 3,193 fans and the MIAC was one of only two Division III conferences to average over 3,000 per game.

Horan finished by stating, “I can’t thank all of our fans – the alumni, family, students, faculty, administrators and local fans – enough. They continue to be our 12th man on the field.”

Cobber Football Attendance NCAA Ranks Through The Years

2016 – 4,951 – 6th

2015 – 4,339 – 6th

2014 – 4,669 – 7th

2013 – 4,427 – 8th

2012 – 4,839 – 5th

2011 – 4,685 – 5th

2010 – 4,335 – 10th

2009 – 4,313 – 6th

2008 – 3,956 – 10th

2007 – 5,441 – 2nd

2006 – 3,747 – 12th