Doctor Accused of Genital Mutilation with Minnesota Girls Makes Plea

DETROIT, Mich. — A not-guilty plea has been entered for a Detroit-area doctor charged with performing genital mutilations on two Minnesota girls in a first-of-its-kind case in the United States.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala is charged with six crimes, including conspiracy to bring the girls across state lines.

It carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

She is charged with performing genital mutilation on the two 7-year-old girls in February at a suburban Detroit clinic owned by another doctor, who also is charged.

Defense attorney Shannon Smith says she performed a religious ritual, not genital mutilation.

Henry Ford Hospital says Nagarwala has been fired.