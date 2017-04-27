Doctor Accused of Genital Mutilation with Minnesota Girls Makes Plea

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala is charged with six crimes, including conspiracy to bring the girls across state lines
TJ Nelson

 

DETROIT, Mich. — A not-guilty plea has been entered for a Detroit-area doctor charged with performing genital mutilations on two Minnesota girls in a first-of-its-kind case in the United States.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala is charged with six crimes, including conspiracy to bring the girls across state lines.

It carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

She is charged with performing genital mutilation on the two 7-year-old girls in February at a suburban Detroit clinic owned by another doctor, who also is charged.

Defense attorney Shannon Smith says she performed a religious ritual, not genital mutilation.

Henry Ford Hospital says Nagarwala has been fired.

