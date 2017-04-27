Minnesota Health Department Confirms Measles Outbreak

All cases are involving children

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health confirms 29 known measles cases.

The newest reported case is in Stearns County, west of the Twin Cities.

The other 28 cases are in Hennepin County, and all 29 involve children under the age of 5.

There are no reported cases in North Dakota.

Measles is often recognized by a rash that starts on the head.

The North Dakota Department of Health is reminding people to stay on top of their immunizations.

“Let’s say I wasn’t vaccinated. I had measles, you came in the room an hour later, and you were un-vaccinated, you could potentially get it from me, just because it is that contagious,” said Brenton Nesemeier, Epidemiologist with the North Dakota Department of Health.

On Sunday, we’ll take a deeper look into when to get vaccinations and why the North Dakota Department of Health says it’s important to be vaccinated.