Minnesota Schools Concerned Netflix Series Glorifies Teen Suicide

MINNESOTA — Some school districts in Minnesota are concerned about a popular Netflix series about suicide.
School officials and mental health experts are concerned the “13 Reasons Why” series about a 17-year-old girl who takes her own life could trigger dangerous thoughts and actions by vulnerable teens.
District officials in Anoka-Hennepin, Lakeville, Edina, Eden Prairie and others have sent information to parents to help them talk to their children about the series and the difficult topics it addresses.
An Anoka-Hennepin spokesman says they have noted an uptick in self-injuries among students that might be related to the show.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- An investigation into the death of an inmate at Grand Forks County Correctional Center is underway. Nathan Dogskin, 45, was found unresponsive in his cell and taken to Altru where he died last Saturday. The… continue reading ›