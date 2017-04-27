Minnesota Schools Concerned Netflix Series Glorifies Teen Suicide

District officials in Anoka-Hennepin, Lakeville, Edina, Eden Prairie and others have sent information to parents
TJ Nelson

 

MINNESOTA — Some school districts in Minnesota are concerned about a popular Netflix series about suicide.

School officials and mental health experts are concerned the “13 Reasons Why” series about a 17-year-old girl who takes her own life could trigger dangerous thoughts and actions by vulnerable teens.

District officials in Anoka-Hennepin, Lakeville, Edina, Eden Prairie and others have sent information to parents to help them talk to their children about the series and the difficult topics it addresses.

An Anoka-Hennepin spokesman says they have noted an uptick in self-injuries among students that might be related to the show.

