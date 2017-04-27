Prescription Drug Take Back Day On Saturday

From 10 A-M until 2 P-M law enforcement agencies are providing safe disposal of unused .. uneeded or expired prescription drugs.

Prescription drug abuse is the fastest growing drug problem in the United States and in Minnesota.

Here in the Fargo-Moorhead area you can drop off at the Moorhead Police Department at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Hawley .. Glyndon .. Barnesville, East Grand Forks and Dilworth Police are also holding drop off events.

In Polk County you can go to the Fosston Law Enforcement Center.

In Beltrami County go to the Law Enforcement Center in Bemidji.

No needles or liquids .. only pills and patches.

Locations:

Moorhead Police Department/Cass County Sheriff – 915 9th Ave N, Moorhead, MN · (218) 299-5120

Hawley PD – 319 6th St, Hawley, MN 56549

Glyndon PD – 218 Parke Ave S, Glyndon, MN 56547

Barnesville PD – 101 Front St S, Barnesville, MN · (218) 354-2281

Dilworth PD – 500 Center Ave W, Dilworth, MN · (218) 287-2666

East Grand Forks PD – 520 Demers Avenue

Polk County Sheriff – Fosston Law Enforcement Center – 220 E. 1st Street

Beltrami County Sheriff – 613 Minnesota Avenue NW, Bemidji, MN