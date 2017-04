Rescue Crews Respond to Medical Emergency at West Fargo Apartment Building

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Rescue crews in West Fargo are on the scene of a medical emergency at an apartment building.

The call for help came just before 5:30 p.m.

Police and emergency workers responded to an apartment building at 612 6th Street East.

More ambulances were soon dispatched.

