“Take Your Child to Work Day” Means Milestone for Local Radio Host

Twins take over the radio for a day, a role their parents never thought could be a possibility

FARGO, ND — Kids around the nation are getting a look into their parent’s lives on “Take your child to work day”.

But for one local radio host, this is more than just a fun day…it’s a milestone for his family.

We know him as “Zero” on the Y–94 Playhouse morning show.

“I’ll be doing the dishes and I can hear someone saying “daddadadaa” and I look over and they are both, you know, propped up as high as they can go pointing at the radio,” said Reanna Schaffer.

But to these girls, he’s dad.

“These are my twin daughters, Neva with the pigtails and her sister Gisele who’s been bashing on this microphone this morning,” said Corey Shaffer, also known as “Zero”.

It’s Neva and Gisele’s turn to fill daddy’s shoes for listeners in the Red River Valley.

It’s a role their parents never thought could be a possibility.

“You essentially spend several months…when they were born, as early as they were, looking at your child in a plastic box,” Corey said.

Neva and Gisele are twin preemies.

“About three months early,” confirmed Corey. “Spent three months over in the NICU at Sanford’s Children’s Hospital, which was a surreal experience.”

Before Neva and Gisele came into his life, Corey had heard testimony from parents at the “Cares for Kids” Radiothon that raises money for Sanford’s Children’s Hospital.

Y94 proudly takes part each year.

“We say time and time again in the course of the radiothon, you never expect these stories to happen to you and there I was, living that experience with my family.”

A family that began in the same studio Neva and Gisele are guest hosting in today.

Five years ago, Reanna came to the studio looking for a job.

“They had asked me to come in to audition and jokingly on air, we had talked about a movie we both wanted to see but it was hard to see when you were single,” Reanna said.

Instead, she leaves with a story she hopes can inspire others.

“Last year, when we wanted to do stuff like this, we were so worried,” admitted Reanna. “We didn’t want them to get sick.”

Because what once seemed far-fetched will become a tradition.

“I’m hoping as the years go on and we get closer to them, maybe getting into the family business, we’re a little less destructive,” laughed Corey.

“Cares for Kids” accepts donations all year long.

If you’d like to help , click here.