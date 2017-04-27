United Airlines Reaches Settlement Deal with Man Dragged Off Chicago Flight

CHICAGO, IL — The attorney for the Kentucky man who was dragged off a United Airlines plane has reached a settlement with the airline for an undisclosed amount.

He also says his client will not sue the city of Chicago as part of the agreement.

United has released details of its review of the incident.

The airline has established 10 recommendations that improve and update their customer service polices.

These improvements include limiting the use of law enforcement, reducing the frequency and amount of overbooking and increasing customer compensation incentives for voluntary denied boarding.