Wells County Sheriff Resigns, Deputies Fired

WELLS COUNTY, ND — The sheriff of Wells County, North Dakota has abruptly resigned.

Johnny Lawson says he stepped down for personal reasons.

The county commission has also fired his two deputies.

The state’s attorney says an investigation is underway.

Lawson has asked people to pray for himself and his family as they continue on to new adventures.

Sheriff’s departments in Foster, Eddy and Sheridan counties will temporarily provide law enforcement coverage for Wells County.